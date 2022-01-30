Rihanna went pantless on a date with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has already worn an extreme miniskirt in the dead of winter, so it comes as little surprise that on a recent date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the singer would bare her legs entirely when temperatures hit below freezing.

Rih stepped out in a pantless look for dinner in a frigid New York City, wearing an oversized jersey that extended down only to the very tops of her thighs.

Her shoes — a pair of strappy stiletto sandals — also weren’t practical for the weather, but she did attempt to offset the chill with a red puffer coat, blue and black Miu Miu gloves, and a baseball cap emblazoned with the letter “R.”

Rihanna contrasted the sportier elements of her outfit with luxurious diamond earrings that dangled almost to her shoulders and matched her sandal’s crystal-embellished straps.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has defied winter with her outfits. In addition to the aforementioned miniskirt, Rihanna has also worn an unbuttoned beige Balenciaga puffer vest from The Hacker Project with Gucci without a top underneath.

She paired the open vest with a knee-high brown skirt sans tights and nude sandals.

