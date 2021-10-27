Two senior police officers, who attempted to arrest Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Xavier -Sosu, have been hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

This follows a petition by the MP in which he cited the Greater Accra Regional Police Operations Commander ACP Isaac Kojo Asante and ACP Eric Winful, the Adentan/Abokobi Police Divisional Commander for contempt of Parliament.

But even before the House could make a determination on the petition, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin on a point of order asked the MP whether there was an official notification to the Speaker before the issue was brought up for consideration.

The Speaker, sensing an escalation of tempers, intervened and called the House to order in which he asked the MPs to rise above pettiness.

With calm setting in, the MP was given the floor to present his petition and narrated how he had fled home for fear of being arrested by the Police.

Mr Bagbin subsequently referred the matter to the Privileges Committee and warned he will not countenance any move to intimidate or belittle the country’s MPs.

