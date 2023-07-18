Two Nigerians have been apprehended by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command for being in possession of an AK 47 assault rifle and 48 rounds of ammunition.

The suspects, identified as Ikena Chiwetalu (38) and Christian Odikah (34), were arrested on July 13 during a routine stop and search operation conducted by the police patrols at Lamptey on the Kasoa-Amansaman main road.

According to police sources, while conducting the search, the officers noticed a sprinter bus heading towards Kasoa from Amasaman.

The bus had five male adults on board, including the driver and his mate. The behaviour of three passengers raised suspicion among the police team, prompting them to conduct a thorough search.

During the search, wrapped leaves suspected to be narcotics were found in the pocket of Ikena Chiwetalu. Further investigation of the vehicle led to the discovery of an AK 47 assault rifle, a magazine loaded with 28 live ammunition, and another 20 live ammunition concealed in a dove body lotion container.

These items were hidden in a black backpack under the seat.

“The driver and his mate also pointed out the suspects together one other Nigerian as owners of the bag pack whom they claimed boarded the vehicle from Amasaman train line,” the driver of the vehicle who gave his name as Kofi told Citi News.

While one of the suspects managed to escape, the two apprehended individuals are being prepared for court to be remanded for further investigation.

The Kasoa Akweley Magistrate Court has convicted the two accused persons to serve 24 months each on narcotics-related charges.

The court has adjourned the substantive case to allow the police to complete their investigation and prosecution at a higher court, as it does not have jurisdiction over such serious matters.