The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headteachers of Odomaseman Senior High School(SHS) and Berekum SHS in the Bono region.

The interdiction of headteacher of Odomaseman SHS, Joseph Jinlejeh Abudu, according to GES is in connection with alleged charging of unauthorized fees and selling of items.

In the case of the Berekum SHS headteacher, Stephen Yaw Afi, he is allegedly charging unauthorized fees for certain items from first year students reporting to the school.

This was announced in statement which noted the interdiction took effect from Thursday, December 7, 2023, pending investigation into the allegations.

The letter has instructed Mr Afi to hand over all school property to the Municipal Director of Education, Berekum while Mr Abudu hands over to the Sunyani West, who will assume oversight responsibility during their absence.

This follows a similar action against the headteachers of O’Reilly Senior High School and Ghana SHS over allegations of the unauthorized sale of ceremonial cloth, tracksuits, and other items to Form One students reporting to the school.

