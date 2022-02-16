Two unemployed men who smeared pepper powder unto the face of a Bolt driver and made away with his Techno Carmon Phone valued at GH¢800, have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by an Accra Circuit Court.

Raphael Maamah aka Tema Boy, Solomon Anum aka Container Money, broke down in tears after the sentence.

Maamah and Anum were found guilty by the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah at the end of the trial on charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah narrated that, the complainant, Kester Anderson is a professional driver with Bolt Transport Services and resides at Tema Community 11.

Chief Inspector Haligah said both accused were residents of Teshie Maami, Accra.

Prosecution said on November 29, at about 11:05pm, Maamah called the complainant for his services and that Anderson was to transport the accused from Teshie-Agblezaa to Salem Square also in Teshie.

The Prosecution said the accused asked the complainant to use the Teshie LEKMA Hospital Road through Teshie Mobile to Lascala through to Salem Square.

Chief Inspector Haligah said on reaching Salem Square, the accused persons alighted but while doing so Maamah who was sitting behind the complainant quickly smeared powered pepper unto the face of the complainant.

According to prosecution, Anum who was sitting at the front seat, forcibly took the complainant’s phone and they bolted.

The prosecution said the complainant shouted for help and some women came to his aid by providing him with water to wash his face.

He said a report was made to the Police and while the case was under investigations, the Bolt Transport Services provided Maamah’s phone number which was used in securing the services of the complainant on the day of the incident.

He said the Police arrested Maamah who mentioned Anum as the one who committed the offence with his mobile number.

The prosecution said on January 5, last year, Anum was also arrested and the accused in their respective cautioned statements admitted the offence.

