Two persons were reportedly injured after a robbery incident on the Yeji Atebubu highway in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

Per reports gathered by Adom News’ Daniel Tachie, the victims were traveling on the motorbike from Yeji to Blacky Kope on Thursday when the incident occurred.

Midway through the journey, they noticed another bike tailing them. Sensing danger, they queried them but it escalated into a confrontation.

It turned out that, the suspect were robbers who shot one of the victims in the lower jaw.

Kisseh Dayitey, one of the victim confirmed this to Adom News.

He said they managed to flee the scene and sought immediate medical assistance at the Parambo Number One community.

The victim who was shot in the jaw was later transferred to Mathias Hospital in Yeji for advanced care.

Meanwhile, the police has launched a manhunt for the suspects.