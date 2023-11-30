The Programme Manager of the Ghana Armed Forces HIV/AIDS Control Programme (GAFACP), Nanal Captain H. Manu, has called on the military to actively contribute to the fight against HIV/AIDS to help eliminate it by 2030.

In an interview on Adom News, Nanal Captain H. Manu said GAFACP has played a crucial role in combating HIV/AIDS in the country.

She attributed this success to the unwavering commitment and hard work of the military high command, the Director General of GAFMD, the Commander and CO of the 37 Military Hospital, as well as officers and men of the Ghana AIDS Commission, the National AIDS/STI Control Programme, and the Department of Defence HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP), in collaboration with the local NGO, Health Crescendos Foundation.

Nanal Captain H. Manu said the mission of the GAFACP, is to reduce new infections, combating stigma and discrimination, and enhancing the quality of care and treatment services for People Living with HIV (PLHIV) within the Ghana Armed Forces.

She further highlighted the vision of the programme which aims to lead and guide GAF’s HIV/AIDS response and implement evidence-based interventions for prevention, care, treatment, and support.

The theme for this year’s celebration, is “Let Communities Lead.”

She urged soldiers to champion efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS in their communities to eliminate it by 2030.