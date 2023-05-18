A driver and his mate are in critical condition after an accident involving a fuel tanker with registration number, GR 4339-C and articulator truck with registration number 7310-BH at Winneba junction in the Central region.

According to reports, the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with an articulator truck heading to Accra which veered into its lane and landed in a ditch.

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service at Winneba, ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie, said they rushed to the scene immediately they got the report to avert a fire outbreak.

He indicated that, the driver and his mate who sustained injuries were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

AD01 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie said the driver and mate are responding to treatment.