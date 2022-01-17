Two people have died following a misunderstanding over the purchase of marijuana which is locally known as “wee.”

The incident happened around 7 pm on Sunday at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region.

One of the deceased has been identified by local residents as Nana Bonsu, 30 years.

The suspect who was also killed by a mob is yet to be identified.

The suspect is said to have “pulled a knife and stabbed Nana Bonsu multiple times after he [the suspect] failed to pay for “wee” supplied to him, an eyewitness said.

Three other persons are reported to have also sustained injuries.

Bodies of the deceased were later conveyed by the police for depositing at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.