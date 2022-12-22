Twitter CEO Elon Musk says the company will roll out the ‘View Count’, which will show “how many times a tweet has been seen” on the platform.

He wrote: “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.”

According to him, the new development “shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

Musk announced earlier this week that he will step down as CEO of the company once he finds a successor.

In a poll that raised lots of eyebrows, Elon asked followers to vote if they wanted him to remain as CEO or step down.

