Gladson Awako has extended his stay with Hearts of Oak by signing a one-year contract extension until 2024.

The U-20 Fifa World Cup joined Hearts of Oak on a two-year deal from Great Olympics.

“Gladson Awako has signed a 1-year contract extension with Accra Hearts of Oak. This will keep him at the club till 2024. The contract extension has an option to further extend his stay thereafter,” Hearts of Oak announced.

Speaking after extending his stay at the club, the midfielder said, “I am very happy to have extended my contract with this beautiful family.

“It’s amazing because this is my childhood club and it is a club I have always wanted to play for before I quit football in future. With this opportunity, I will continue to work hard and promote the brand of our glorious club. Phoooobia! Masters.”

Awako, who also serves as the Black Galaxies captain, has been in excellent form throughout the season and thus deserves the contract extension.

Awako is currently in national team camp with the Black Galaxies, preparing for the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria in early January.

He led the Black Galaxies’ past archrivals Nigeria to qualify for the tournament.