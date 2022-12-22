The Black Galaxies will leave Accra for Cairo, Egypt on Saturday to continue their training for the upcoming African Nations Championship [CHAN] scheduled to be hosted in Algeria.

The squad has been camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram for the past two weeks.

Coach Annor Walker and his lads have played clubs like Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak to prepare for the tournament.

The players have also assured Ghanaians they will play well to top their group and progress to the final.

During their time in Egypt, the Black Galaxies will participate in a number of high-profile international friendlies in order to be ready for the event, which begins on Friday, January 13, 2022.

After competing in the tournament in Cote D’Ivoire, Sudan, and South Africa in 2009, 2011, and 2014, respectively, Ghana will be making a record-breaking fourth CHAN participation.

Group C contains the Black Galaxies along with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.