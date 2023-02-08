Hatayspor and former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, cannot be located some 24 hours after he was pulled out of the debris.

The winger initially went missing 26 hours after the first earthquake hit Turkey, till Turkish media confirmed his rescue.

Turkish reporter, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, told Joy Sports the winger’s health is currently being monitored.

“It’s good news but we’re following his condition because, when someone is rescued from under the rubble, it means he hasn’t eaten or drank anything.

“So the person’s condition is very important after the rescue. That’s why we’re following up with the hospital.”

However, a day after news of the rescue, the winger cannot be found – again. His agent, Nana Sekyere told Joy Sports all his efforts to find his client has failed.

“No club official or hospital staff have been able to confirm his presence in any hospital in Hatya or a neighbouring country, we are still searching for him, so are very concerned. It’s 24 hours since it was reported he’s alive, however, he has not been seen in any hospital.

“I am speaking to everybody; I am in direct contact with everybody at Hatayspor, I am also in contact with the Ghana and British consulates in Turkey and the Turkish football association.”

READ ALSO:

Turkey earthquakes: Christian Atsu found

Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton also revealed to Joy Sports she and her outfit are unsure about the 31-year-old’s whereabouts.

“Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign affairs here informed me that they wanted to confirm if Christian Atsu had been found and rescued, and sent to a medical centre.

“However, in all the confusion – which is understandable under the circumstances [as you are rescued you are put in an ambulance and sent to the hospital] – they are not sure yet which particular hospital or health facility he has been sent to.”