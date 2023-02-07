Reports emerging from Turkey suggest Hatayspor and former Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, has been pulled from the wreckage after an earthquake hit the Western Asian country.

The 31-year-old, and the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, were trapped under debris for more than 24 hours since Monday morning’s earthquake.

The unfortunate incident has so far killed more than 4,300 people while 15,000 others sustained injuries.

A Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who has keenly followed the development reported on Tuesday morning that “Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!”

He took to Twitter to break the news which has brought a lot of relief to the world and football lovers.

The club’s sporting director is reportedly still unaccounted for.

But the winger according to the club’s manager, Mustafa Özat has since been taken to the hospital.

The journalist tweeted:

“I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to hospital with injuries.”

Christian Atsu enkazdan canlı olarak çıkarıldı!

— Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 7, 2023.