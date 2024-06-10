TrueConf, a leading provider of secure video collaboration solutions, unveiled TrueConf AI Server at GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com). The team messaging and video conferencing server introduces new on-premises AI that operates within a corporate network and enables automatic generation of a meeting protocol, ensuring safe data processing.

Artificial intelligence (AI) (http://apo-opa.co/3xe0nkf) has become an upward trend with expectations to rise to $1.339.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 35.7%. As video collaboration continuously features rapid technology advancements, its development can be imagined without the integration of Machine learning and Artificial intelligence that significantly enhance video communication experiences and solve most of the typical users’ tasks.

However, large enterprises, security forces, and government agencies set high requirements for sensitive data protection (http://apo-opa.co/3VAmjiY) and full control over the implemented solutions, as they integrate video conferencing and team messaging into the core operations. Responding to these demands, TrueConf developed TrueConf AI Server that was firstly presented to the global IT community at GITEX Africa 2024.

In addition to the entire range of AI features, such as noise suppression, virtual backgrounds, face tracking, smart meeting assistant, and voice-activated layouts, the server has a built-in algorithm for automatic conference transcription.

TrueConf AI Server is deployed on companies premises and can operate within corporate communications networks of any complexity without Internet connection. Thus, all meeting minutes are generated and stored within the private network in a closed circuit without third-party access.

When scheduling a meeting or during it, an owner or moderator adds a special AI bot to the conference in a few clicks. A smart algorithm automatically starts the recording, captures all the discussion, and transforms speech into a detailed meeting protocol.

TrueConf AI Server recognizes spoken words cutting off extraneous sounds. This ensures specialized terminology, punctuation, and other conversation nuances are accurately converted into a chat or a timed conference script, organized by speakers. The recorded discussion can be easily reviewed using a built-in audio player, empowering users to replay specific segments by clicking on a phrase or conducting a keyword search. The conference owner can share meeting minutes with colleagues and the protocol can be saved in both text and audio formats for future reference or streamlined archiving.

TrueConf will soon introduce intellectual search that will enable users to find necessary information in the meeting transcript based on meaning, rather than relying solely on exact words.

Additionally, the company is already working on the next step — implementation of AI technologies to create an automatic summary with the most important information based on the meeting results. This innovative feature will make it easier to extract valuable insights from discussions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

For more information, please contact:

Dmitry Odintsov

TrueConf’s CEO

Phone: +1 (833) 878-32-63

Email: pr@trueconf.com

About TrueConf:

TrueConf (www.TrueConf.com) equips desktops, mobiles, and meeting rooms with award-winning video collaboration capabilities and provides businesses worldwide with exceptional meeting experiences. TrueConf apps and solutions are easy to use and are fully compatible with legacy SIP/H.323 equipment, enabling customers to save money on infrastructure while still utilizing state-of-the art technologies such as scalable video coding (SVC) and intelligent stream manipulation.