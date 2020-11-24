A truck full of yam has been involved in an accident in between Peki and Gbeve along the Eastern corridor road.

Yam running into millions of cedis have been lost to the accident.

The Renault truck, in the course of the somersault, landed into a bushy pit nearby.

Though the cause of the accident is not immediately known, traders, who were on board the vehicle, blamed the accident on bad roads.

According to them, this is not the first time something like this had happened yet the government has turned deaf ears to their cry for good roads.

No casualties were recorded.