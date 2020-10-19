A young mother, Afia Serwaa, is wallowing in sorrow after her one-night stand with a ‘trotro’ mate ended in triplets.

Afia, who is a hawker at Tanoso, told Nhyira FM’s Obra she met her supposed lover, Nana Kwame in traffic, when he was loading his commercial car.

She recounted how he struck a conversation with her, after weeks of being a loyal customer.

Their friendship, she said, quickly led to a relationship, hence she could not decline his request to visit her.

The mother-of one, who had stayed celibate for seven years after the birth of her child, said she gave in to the sexual demands of her lover.

MORE

Their one-time sexual escapade led to pregnancy after which the ‘trotro’ mate disappeared and blocked her from reaching him totally.

She explained that she was ready to move on and cater for her unborn baby until a scan revealed she was expecting triplets.

With no financial strength, she is appealing to Obra and Ghanaians in general for help.

Watch the video: