A new video going viral on social media has shown a pretty lady in the grips of her boyfriend and his friends after it was alleged that she stole from him and was hiding the stuff.

The video showed the lady pleading with her boyfriend after she was busted.

According to a voice in the video, the lady had stolen a Macbook and a whopping amount of GHC35,000.00 from her boyfriend.

The voice of the man, believed to be her boyfriend, was heard saying that the lady had stolen the laptop with the intention of flashing it and using it.

She was seen in the video also bringing out the GHC35, 000.00 she reportedly stole.

The lady had hidden the money on top of the air conditioner in the room.

After she brought out the money, she was seen begging her boyfriend and asking that she be forgiven because it was not her intention to steal from him.