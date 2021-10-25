A commercial minibus driver has been apprehended by the Pantang Police for allegedly parking in the middle of the road to urinate, causing traffic in the process.

The act, which happened Monday morning October 25, 2021, got some motorists furious who drew the attention of the police and he was immediately arrested.

A witness stated that: “This morning at about 7:30 am, a trotro driver who plies Madina-Abokobi raod, blocked traffic on the main road at Madina Reiss Junction, removed his penis to urinate on the road.

“When he was done and myself and other passengers in our taxi were reprimanding him for that act, he attempted running his trotro into our car which caused panic.

“Unfortunately for him, there is this fine gentleman who I later got to know is a Police Officer with a name, Lance Corporal Darlington Mate-Kole of the Pantang East Police Post who got him arrested.

ALSO READ:

“By the behaviour of this driver, I will repeat my calls for us as a nation to include the testing of our psyche by the DVLA when citizens apply for drivers’ licence.

“We have so many ‘mad’ drivers on our roads and I think we should use this method to sanitise our roads and rake in revenue for the Mental Hospitals.

“Once again, I commend Lance Corporal Darlington Mate-Kole for the swift response”.