The Ashanti Regional Police have declared war on workplace robberies with a statement that it has strong leads that will see to the arrest of suspects in two cases in which two people were killed.

Kumasi recorded two suspected robberies where two private security men on Adansi Rural Bank and A2 Aluminum limited were killed last week.

The regional police command says it has reduced street robbery and car snatching and has put workplace robbery under its radar.

According to ASP Godwin Ahianyo, great gains have been made in the fight against residential robberies and car snatching within the region.

