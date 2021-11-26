The Enugu State Police Command has dismissed Inspector Edem Ebong for the offence of murder.

The approval is sequel to the Command’s conclusion of the disciplinary trial and thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons.

Inspector Ebong was also charged for the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons on June 20, 2021.

The police officer, who was in the estate, is said to have begun shooting sporadically at residents.

Confirming the dismissal, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, reiterated that nobody is above the law.

“I appreciate the general public, particularly residents of the State, for the level of patience and understanding shown while the disciplinary trial and investigation into the case lasted.

“I reiterate commitment to always deal decisively with Police Officers of the Command, found culpable in disciplinary offences against extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police Force, especially as it concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens,” he said.

