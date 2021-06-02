The management of the University of Lagos has dismissed two lecturers caught on camera demanding sex from a ”student” in a special BBC report.

The lecturers – Dr Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts, and Dr Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences were filmed demanding sex from a reporter, Kiki Mordi, who posed as a minor seeking admission into the tertiary institution.

According to a news publication released by the school today June 2, the lecturers’ dismissal was approved by the Governing Council of the University on May 31 and took effect the same day.

This dismissal follows a suspension of the two lecturers and a year-long investigation.