Managers of the Kumasi City Market are meeting traders over their intent to suspend the payment of electricity bills from Monday.

The City Market has only two meters serving all traders who occupy over 7,200 stalls.

Each stall pays between 100 and 200 cedis a month.

The traders complain of exorbitant electricity bills which affect the cost of doing business in the market.

The traders are reportedly erecting red flags in front of their shops to register their displeasure against the management of the market.

Managing Director of the City Market, Kofi Duffour, says the board has already deliberated on getting the traders separate meters and is currently receiving proposals from companies.

