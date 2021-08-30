Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (Nee Ansong), the wife of Stonebwoy, has stunned fans with their latest photos on social media.

Dr Mrs Satekla has taken fans down memory lane with their epic throwback and rare photos.

Her post on Instagram was to tell a story of how far they have come as a couple and also appreciate God for his continuous guidance.

The photos were a slideshow compilation of their teen years, wedding, and other lovely moments they’ve shared as a couple.

She described Rémy Adan’s Le Goût De Remix, which featured Stonebwoy, which played in the background as her favourite.

Posting the slideshow, she captioned: Everyone close to me knows how much I love this song. And now I love it even more cos my favourite person is on the remix, so it’s only right that I join the challenge.

Thank God for Growth😆 Tag me in your then and now reels…Let’s all have a good laugh 😆#LeGoutDeRemix #TheGlowUpIsReal.

