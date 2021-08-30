Luck eluded a man when he was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) when he was arrested while trafficking drugs.

Ibeh Kenneth Ejike was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport when he failed a drug scan.

He was made to undertake a secondary check during which he tested positive to ingestion of illicit substances.

According to NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, while under observation, he excreted 87 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.884 kilograms.

The 41-year-old suspect is said to have arrived on board an Ethiopian Airline flight 911 from Kigali via Addis Ababa.

The suspect, who imports clothes for sale, hails from Owerrizikeala village in Orumba LGA of Anambra State.

In another clampdown, a Lagos-based drug dealer, Eze Okorie, has been arrested following the interception of 4.15 kilograms of methamphetamine consignment going to London, the United Kingdom, at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on August 13.

According to Mr Babafemi, the drug was concealed in tins of tomato branded ‘sunripe’ and packaged for the driver of a freight forwarding company to deliver at the airport export shed for onward movement to the United Kingdom.



