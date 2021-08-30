Minister for Trade Minister and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has condemned violent clashes that erupted in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region.

According to him, the incident is unfortunate and must be condemned by all well-meaning members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At least two persons sustained injuries on Saturday in a free-for-all fight between members of the NPP.

The party’s Lower West Akyem Communications Officer, Bernard Kwesi Amoani, was allegedly slashed with a cutlass on his forehead.

According to a witness, the violent attacks happened at the funeral grounds of the late father of one of the party’s communicators known as Opare.

It was between supporters of the Member of Parliament (MP), Kwadwo Asante, and a Presidential staffer, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa.

However, Mr Kyerematen, in a statement, said rumours have it that the faction was his supporters and those of Vice President Dr Bawumia, claims he has outrightly dismissed.

“Rumours currently circulating on social media that the clash was between my supporters and those of our Vice President are not only completely false but mischievous and have been contrived to bring both the Vice President and my good self into public ridicule. I condemn without reservation this barbaric act of some members of our great party,” part of the statement read.

He advised that “any disagreement whether relating to a contest for position or differences in ideas and opinions should not be manifested in such violence in a party such as ours.

“The ideals of our party and tradition call for peaceful and harmonious coexistence and our motto, (Development in Freedom), has no place for violence.

“I, therefore, urge the Suhum Constituency Executives, the Eastern Regional Executives as well as the National Executives of the party to take immediate steps to resolve the differences between the two feuding sides to restore peace and discipline in the party.”