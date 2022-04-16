An Accra Circuit Court has granted ₵80,000.00 bail with three sureties to a petty trader for allegedly stealing a motor tricycle, popularly known as ‘Aboboyaa.’

Gerald Yovo, 28, was charged with stealing, which he denied.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, adjourned the case to May 12, 2022.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the Court that, the complainant, Abigail Sackey, was a proprietress at Chorkor.

The prosecution said the accused person resided at Beach Road, a suburb of Dansoman. He said the complainant owned a pure water factory situated at Chorkor.

The prosecution said the factory started its operation a few months ago and needed someone to supply the water with a tricycle and that a witness in the case, one Timothy Wayne, recommended the accused person to the complainant.

It said in March 2022, the complainant hired the accused person and bought a brand new Luojia tricycle valued at ₵14,000.00 with registration number M-22-GR-8353 and gave it to him for supply work.

The prosecution said the accused person was asked to park the tricycle at the factory after work, but he ignored the directives.

It said on Friday, April 1, 2022, the accused person took the tricycle home without the consent of the complainant.

The prosecution said on Monday, April 4, 2022, the accused person failed to turn up for work and the tricycle could not be found.

It said several calls were placed to the accused person but he failed to answer.

The prosecution said the complainant became worried and informed the witness and that on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at about 9:30 am, the witness led the complainant to the accused person’s hideout at Agege, a suburb of Dansoman where the accused person informed the complainant that the tricycle was missing.

It said the accused person was arrested and brought to the Police Station and a case was lodged against him.

The accused person in his caution statement alleged that, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, he woke up and detected that the tricycle had been stolen.

The prosecution said he did not inform the complainant though he saw her calls.

It said the accused person claimed he had reported the missing tricycle to Shiabu Police, but investigations revealed that there was no case reported at the said Police Station.