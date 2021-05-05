The Ofaakor Circuit Court has sentenced Moses Agbavitor, a 37-year-old trader, to 16-months imprisonment for impregnating his 17-year-old physically challenged daughter, at Odunkwa, near Papaase Number Two.



The victim is now six months, one week pregnant.



Mr Agbavitor was charged with incest and pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Samuel Kwasi Agyei, deferred accused person’s sentence to Tuesday and ordered the Police to conduct further medical examination on the victim before sentence is passed.



The court, handing down the sentence, said it took into consideration the fact that the accused was the breadwinner, and he was going to take care of the victim and the unborn child.



The court, however, condemned the behaviour of the accused, saying he behaved irresponsibly.



The victim’s mother shed tears saying she left home to seek greener pastures only to hear about the incident.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, said the victim was unemployed and Mr Agbavitor is the father.



It said the victim and the accused person lived together in a three-bedroom uncompleted house at Odunkwa, near Papaase Number 2, with other siblings.



Chief Inspector Annobil said about four months ago, the siblings of the victim left home to attend to their various errands leaving the victim and her father in the house.



The Prosecution said investigations revealed that the victim took her bath in the afternoon after everyone had left the house and entered the room she shared with one of her sisters to dress up.



According to the prosecution, when the accused noticed that the victim had entered the room, he also entered the victim’s room and had sex with her.



The Prosecution said after the act, Mr Agbavitor warned the victim not to disclose her ordeal to anyone else he would beat her up mercilessly and disown her.



The prosecution said the victim indicated that the sexual act with the accused person had taken place on two different occasions.



Mr Annobil said during the month of March this year, the victim showed signs of pregnancy and the accused person, who knew the boyfriend of the victim, now a witness in the case, informed the boyfriend of the victim’s pregnancy.



Chief Inspector Annobil said the victim’s boyfriend ignorantly admitted responsibility and promised to take care of the victim.



The victim later disclosed to the boyfriend that the accused has had sexual intercourse with her on two occasions.



He said the witness informed his relatives and a complaint was made to the Police for assistance, the prosecution said.



Chief Inspector Annobil said Mr Agbavitor was arrested and during interrogations, he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.



The prosecution said Police medical report form was issued and when it was returned, the form indicated that the victim was six months, one week pregnant.