Four months after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) busted series of baby-harvesting and child-trafficking syndicates in Accra, more people have stepped forward with horrifying stories of missing babies.

At least six more persons have reported their missing babies at various health centres in Accra.

They are Jerry Nii Ansah, Richard Kofi Jordan and four other persons whose names are being withheld for security reasons.

Lady banker

The Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police, Frank Adu-Poku (retd) confirmed this to the Daily Graphic last week.

Set of twins

Mr Adu-Poku said investigations were ongoing on complaints filed by the General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Union of Ghana, Kofi Jordan, who said his wife, Faith Esenam Agbenyo (now deceased) delivered a set of twins when she was transferred from the Danfa Health Centre to the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital at Mampong in the Eastern Region.

He was later told by a midwife that his babies had died in the process and that he should not bother taking the bodies home since there was a man who could dispose of the bodies at a fee of GH¢15.

According to Mr Adu-Poku, the complainant later read on the weighing card that they had been given two live babies to take home.

He became alarmed and reached out to the mortuary attendant who is said to have all the records of deaths and burial since the inception of the hospital but the attendant denied knowledge, explaining that the hospital had no burial place and so the babies could not have been buried there.

Mr Adu-Poku said his outfit was also charging a pastor, Juliet Addo Edith, for baby stealing and human trafficking.

He said EOCO had a tip-off that Madam Edith had held naming ceremonies for two boys, aged two years and six months, although she was not pregnant and that the community members suspected her of child stealing and trafficking at maternity homes.

There are 11 suspects in all that include two doctors, four nurses, two mothers, two social welfare officers and a traditional birth attendant.