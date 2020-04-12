Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen has visited some four companies selected by government to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ghanaian garment manufacturing companies are among the other companies who are to locally produce face masks, medical scrubs, hospital gowns and head gears using fabrics from ATL, Volta Star Textiles and GTP.

Addressing the workers, Mr Kyerematen encouraged them to put in their best and adhere to all precautionary measures by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to prevent getting infected.

He was also grateful to them for supporting the fight against this global pandemic.

Mr. Kyerematen who was accompanied by a team from both Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Health visited Dignity DTRT, Sleek Garments, Cadling Fashions and Alfie Designs Limited.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his fifth televised address announced that the local production of PPEs will begin on Tuesday, April 7, as a means to intensify measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

Several health workers in the country complained about the inadequate supply of PPEs to the various hospitals hence such a move by the government and the private sector to ramp up production.

There has been a global shortage of PPEs prompting philanthropists such as Jack Ma to assist Africa in acquiring them.

However, government believes that a steady local production of PPEs is the surest way for the country not to run out of the products.