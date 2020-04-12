A man posing as a journalist of Accra-based Onua FM, owned by Media General Ghana Limited has been arrested.

ALSO READ:

The suspect, Frank Basowa was nabbed after he failed to provide an identity while extorting monies from shop owners at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who visited the area reported that, the suspect demands GH₵100 from shop owners whom he claimed had defied the lockdown directives.

Though residents in Buduburam are not affected by the lockdown, Frank alleged that, he had been ordered by some military officers in Kasoa to collect the money.

Frank Basowa

Kofi Adjei said some of the residents later found out he does not work with Onua FM as he claims.

The suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.