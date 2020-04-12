Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has directed all its regional directors and Water System Management staff to adhere strictly to presidential directive on provision of free water.

Chief Executive, Ing. Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi said the staff are to ensure implementation of the directive in the CWSA managed stand pipes in small towns.

“All staff are to work diligently for continuous flow of water to facilitate good hygiene and hand washing to mitigate spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Ing. Siabi further directed all staff to provide free water for domestic consumers and institutions including health and police.

On segmentation, he said industrial and commercial users including those within households and institutional installations are not covered by the free water provision.

“For this category, they are to be billed appropriately for water consumed for commercial purposes. Water Systems Management staff is to validate their customer segmentation data to make this distinction,” he advised.

Staff are also to ensure that where people rely on water from prepaid standpipes, residents get up to 40 liters per person per day.

“Individuals holding tokens will make known number of persons per household which is to be verified for accuracy and data compilation,” Ing. Siabi added.

Despite domestic users enjoying free water from April to June, staff will continue to read meter, calculate and distribute bills and indicate to customers that government has absorbed the bills.

These would be carried out along other activities to retain customer confidence and satisfaction.

Social distancing is to be adhered to at standpipes with appropriate receptacles.

Ing. Worlanyo Siabi indicated the Agency is distributing hand washing facilities with soap and sanitizers to offices and health centres nationwide in CWSA managed areas.

CWSA under Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry is responsible for provision of safe water and related sanitation and hygiene promotion in small towns and rural communities.