Tracy Owusu Addo, the wife of renowned rapper Sarkodie, has taken to social media to mourn the death of the latter’s lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo.

News of Madam Quaroo’s death broke out on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The cause of death is, however, not immediately known.

Taking to Twitter, Tracy shared an adorable photo of the deceased and her husband in a pose with a little girl.

Obviously short of words, Mrs Owusu Addo captioned the photo with a broken heart emoji and a dove.

Her post has attracted commiseration messages for the family.

Madam Quarcoo was 54 years.

