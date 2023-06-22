Wednesday’s downfall has badly affected parts of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

One of the suburbs, Peace Town, has been completely cut off by the torrential rain.

This morning, residents, including junior high pupils currently writing their examinations, dangerously attempted to cross the flooded areas.

Others who were commuting to work had to carry other vulnerable residents across in order to make ends meet.

In some instances, women and children were forced to hold hands to prevent drowning while making this perilous journey.

They have called on the National Disaster Management Organisation to assist them with a boat and other relief items to aid their survival, as more rains have been forecasted to come.

Find here more images from the community as captured by photojournalist, David Andoh: