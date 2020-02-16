The Ghana Tourism Authority has distributed chocolates to the children’s ward of the Eastern Regional hospital I’m Koforidua with a call on parents to regularly buy chocolates for their children.

The regional manager of the authority Frederick Adjei Rudolf said “chocolates consumption has a lot of health benefits which will aid the development of the child”.

This year’s Chocolate Day celebration was on the theme “My Chocolate Experience – My Holistic Well-being”.

The gesture, according to him, was a way of encouraging children who through no fault of theirs found themselves at the hospital.

According to him,Research indicates that chocolate contains high level of antioxidants, and could also lower cholesterol levels, while helping to prevent memory decline.

The acting director of the hospital, Dr. Cardinal Newton appreciated the effort of the authority while encouraging others to emulate the gesture.

Source: Adomonline.com | Kofi Siaw | Koforidua