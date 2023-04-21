Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham Hotspur’s managing director of football with immediate effect.

The move follows the 50-year-old losing his appeal against a 30-month ban, which was extended “to have worldwide effect” by Fifa, from Italian football.

Paratici was banned after Juventus, where he was sporting director and managing director before joining Spurs, were found guilty of false accounting.

Juventus’ 15-point penalty was reversed with the case to be re-examined.

However, Paratici, who took up his roleat Tottenham in June 2021, had his appeal against his ban, which he received in January, rejected.

A Spurs statement said: “Fifa ruled to extend the ban worldwide and, whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our managing director of football.

“Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) and Fifa rulings.”

Tottenham dismissed Antonio Conte as their manager in late March and Paratici said that he and the club were “focused” on moving forward and finding a replacement before Fifa expanded his ban to be worldwide a day later.

Spurs have since appointed Scott Munn as chief football officer in a role which saw him join the club’s board as well as taking charge of all footballing departments.

“This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. “We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well.

“As outlined in our year-end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer to head up all the departments.

“We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months.”