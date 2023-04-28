Son Heung-min scored a 79th-minute equaliser to complete a fine Tottenham comeback against Manchester United in Ryan Mason’s first game back as interim boss.

United looked to be coasting to a fourth straight Premier League win after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford put them in a commanding position at half-time.

Pedro Porro launched the fightback before Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for United when he should have scored.

Son equalised from close range after good work by Harry Kane to leave home fans, who had earlier called for chairman Daniel Levy to go, celebrating.

The point lifts Spurs above Liverpool and Aston Villa into fifth place, while United now trail third-placed Newcastle by two points after the Magpies won 4-1 at Everton.