A delegation from the Charismatic and Pentecostal Council has called on former President John Mahama at his office in Accra to discuss a wide range of issues regarding the economy.



The delegation, headed by the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr Paul Boafo, met with Mr Mahama to seek his views on ways to address pertinent matters of national interest.



Speaking to the media after the three-hour closed-door meeting, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said they deliberated on national issues and the discussions are still ongoing ”to help save the economy from total collapse”.





MP for Ejumako-Enyan-Essiam, Cassiel Ato Forson, who was part of the meeting, hinted that matters related to the Cocoa Sector came up during the meeting, and it was revealed that COCOBOD is unable to purchase beans for sale on the international commodities market though Parliament has approved money for that transaction.

