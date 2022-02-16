Parts of Greater Accra, Eastern Region to experience power outage

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced it will be undertaking planned maintenance works, today, February 16.

This is to improve service delivery in parts of the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, according to a communiqué.

The affected areas in Greater Accra will experience outages from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm due to the maintenance works.

These areas include Gbegbeyise, Petroleum, Glefe, Wiaboman, West hills, Dzorwulu, Bayere junction, Reservoir, Dodowa, Rhaman town, Agormada, Doryumu, Kordiebe and Ayikuma and surrounding areas.

In the Eastern Region, Mampong, Akropong, Larteh, Amanokrom, Mamfe, Abiriw, Obosomase, Tutu, Awukugua, Adukrom and surrounding areas will have no electricity between 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

This is to ensure ECG undertakes emergency maintenance works in the area.

Meanwhile, the power distribution company says it “regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise.”