The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has noted that as of February 8, the country’s total Covid-19 death toll stood at 1,431.

From February 5 – 8, 2022, five deaths were recorded.

On its website, the Service noted that current active cases stand at 396. Out of these cases, five are said to be severe while three are critical.

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and 11 out of the 16 regions recorded active cases. The Ahafo, North East, Northern, Oti and Savannah regions are not battling with active cases.

According to the GHS, a total of 121 individuals contracted the virus as of February 8. The Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta and the Western North regions, as well as, the KIA recorded new cases.

These additional cases bring Ghana’s confirmed Covid-19 cases to 158,159 since the emergence of the virus in March 2020.

So far, the Ghana Health Service has discharged 156,332 people who have recovered from the virus from the various health institutions in the country.