Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has cautioned that food prices might skyrocket in the near future.

According to him, the recent military coup in Burkina Faso might have an effect on the prices of Tomatoes in Ghana.

Mr Dumelo said this on Twitter following the announcement by the Military to close the Burkina Faso borders.

He said the unapproved routes to smuggle the tomatoes by traders from Burkina Faso to the country will affect the prices.

“Very likely prices of tomatoes will increase in the next coming days. Burkina border closed, market queens can’t cross border again to buy. The use of unapproved routes to smuggle the tomatoes will affect the prices,” he tweeted.

Per reports from BBC, the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, has not been seen in public since the crisis began.

Some security sources said Mr Kaboré and other government Ministers are being held at the Sangoulé Lamizana barracks in the capital.