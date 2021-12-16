President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated this is not the time for the country to reopen its land borders as the covid-19 situation is still dire.

Admitting the closure was affecting the source of livelihoods, he, however, emphasised the action was necessary to limit the importation of the disease.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks in his 27th update on Covid-19 to the nation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

“As you know, the decision to close our borders, which are a source of livelihoods for many, was necessary because we wanted to limit the importation of the virus into the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, he assured the disease’s level of threat is still being monitored to ascertain when it will be appropriate to open the borders.

“We are monitoring the level of the threat of the disease and ongoing vaccinations in our neighbouring countries, as soon as we are satisfied it is safe to do so, the borders will be open.

“Until then, I believe this is not the right time to reopen our land borders, especially as we are determined to prevent a 4th wave, and, as such, they will remain closed until further notice,” he emphasised.