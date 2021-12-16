Several disgruntled members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have threatened to demonstrate against the party at its National Delegates Conference on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

According to them, the party, which promised them jobs, has failed to hire them and their family in various government institutions.

The coalition of NPP Identifiable Groups includes the Elephant Movement, Elephant Soldiers, NPP Vibrant Group, Bantama NPP Florida Fun Group, and others.

Convener of the group, Emmanuel Ampiah Mensah, at a press conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, said that they had channeled their grievances to the appropriate authorities but to no avail.

He has, therefore, given the party’s leadership a three-day deadline to call them to a meeting and provide them jobs, or they will carry out their threat on Saturday.

“We’re giving them three days, we’re going to wait until Friday, and if we don’t hear from the regional executives, we’ll advise ourselves,” he threatened.