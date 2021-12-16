The government has set aside €20 million for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

The amount would be allocated from the €82.5 million facility approved for Ghana by the European Investment Bank for use in the effort to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Delivering the 27th Covid-19 address to the nation, he said the institute when established would supervise the domestic production of Covid-19 and other vaccines, led by the private sector and the business community.

“We continue to make steady progress in our quest to manufacture vaccines domestically. Two days ago, on Monday, I was in Luxembourg, where I held discussions with the President of the European Investment Bank, Herr Werner Hoyer, on Ghana’s COVID-19 Response Plan,” he added.

He said the facility would also support the provision of specialist medical equipment and medicines across the country.