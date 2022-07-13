Media personality, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Altunsa tomato paste.

She was unveiled at an event that took place at the premises of Iddec Company Limited, Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The partnership would see the 2020 Young Professional Model in Media Excellence use her influence to market the tomato paste which has been tried and tested since 1996.

Tima Kumkum, speaking about the new role, expressed delight in the recognition by the management of Altunsa Foods who have found her worthy of representing the brand. Being a credible brand with decades of experience, Tima is poised to influence both local and foreign clientele for the Altunsa tomato paste brand.

Find photos of the unveiling below: