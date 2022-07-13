Deputy Director of the Evangelism Ministry of The Church of Pentecost, Elder Evans Ayim, escaped unhurt from a gory motor accident that occurred on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Dadieso on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi Highway.

Elder Ayim was on his way to the Evangelism Ministry’s Leaders meeting which was being held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Church of Pentecost revealed this on its website.

They thanked God for His manifold grace and mercy in saving the life of the Deputy Director.

Below is a picture of the damaged vehicle as shown on the website of the Church of Pentecost: