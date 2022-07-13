A cargo truck with the registration number As 32-27 loaded with boards has fallen from the pontoon at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The truck while attempting to cross to the other side of the river fell.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Obrempongba K. Owusu, some drivers said that the falling of the vehicle was due to shoddy work and lack of space for the pontoon to park well for drivers.

Cargo truck falls off ponton in Dambai

They, therefore, called on the government and the Volta Lake authorities to bring the contractor working on the project back to the site to end the menace.

READ MORE: