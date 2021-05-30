Adom TV Presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, through the Tima Kumkum Foundation and Lexta Ghana, have embarked on a menstrual hygiene sensitisation programme.

The beneficiaries of the programme were head potters locally known as Kayayeis at the Madina market of the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly in Accra.

The programme was held at the Kekele Polyclinic at Madina on Friday, May 28, in commemoration of the 2021 world menstrual hygiene day.

Dr Mary Amoako-Coleman, who graced the occasion, stressed the need for females to maintain menstrual hygiene.

She explained the lack of personal hygiene during mesntruation could cause reproductive tract infections which some girls and women lack knowledge about.

Tima Kumkum also used the opportunity to educate and demonstrate to the women how to wear sanitary pads and also dispose it after usage.





Ernest Okine Tawiah, Head of Sales and Marketing at Lexta Ghana, producers of Yazz sanitary pad, also through the company, donated sanitary pads to all the women present.