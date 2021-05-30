Chelsea FC will play Spanish side, Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup after winning the Champions League on Saturday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been crowned Champions League winners for a second time after defeating Manchester City in the final at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal.

Kai Havertz rounded goalkeeper Ederson to score the game’s only goal in what was a fine defensive performance from Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Chelsea now have two Champions League titles having won the competition for the first time in 2012, now adding to their haul following a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The win means the Blues will now take part in the UEFA Super Cup ahead of next season, and they already know their opponents for the fixture.

Meanwhile, Villarreal were crowned the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League winners after beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties in Gdansk on Wednesday.

Villarreal

After the contest ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, Villarreal got the job done at the end of a breathtaking penalty shoot-out, with United goalkeeper David De Gea the only one of the 22 players to take a spot-kick to miss.

Gerard Moreno’s 30th goal of the season had given Villarreal the lead in the first half, but they were pegged back by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thanks to Edinson Cavani’s goal ten minutes into the second half.

Although United were poor in the first half, their second-half showing was much improved, threatening to win the contest before end of normal time. But Villarreal got the job done on spot-kicks, scoring all 11 of the ones they took.

For the Spanish side it is the first time that they have won a major European trophy, meaning Unai Emery will have become an immediate hero at the Castellon club.

That means Chelsea will face the Yellow Submarine ahead of next season’s Champions League getting underway.

And the Super Cup final has been pencilled in to take place at Windsor Park on August 11, which is just three days prior to the new Premier League season getting started.

After winning the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday night, Chelsea will travel to Japan in December for the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Blues have qualified for the tournament as champions of Europe and will face winners of the other six continental federations. Chelsea are the first team to qualify for the Club World Cup, with the six other places yet to be determined.

After they won the Champions League in 2012, Chelsea lost 1-0 to Brazilian side Corinthians 1-0 in the final in Japan.