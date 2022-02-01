Tilapia sellers at Galilea, a suburb of Accra, clashed with officials from the Ga South Municipal Assembly on Monday.

The agitation occurred when the municipality’s task force accused them of failing to participate in the cleanup.

One person was arrested for defying the order during the exercise, which triggered the clash. Some of the shops have also been closed.

The traders were seen hurling insults at the officials while they whisked the young man into a pick-up truck nearby.

Meanwhile, the exercise was extended to other shops in the community.

Others were seen cooperating with the task force. The officials also demolished structures believed to have been cited at unauthorised spaces.

In another development, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says the Regional Coordinating Council is set to enforce the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ policy from February 1.

All assemblies are expected to construct at least a waste transfer station as part of the policy.